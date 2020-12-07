Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes

By Fiona Jones

This caller told James O'Brien he voted for Brexit because he did not want to be shackled by EU regulations - but could not name one that he disagreed with.

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will assess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend of tense negotiations.

The two leaders will speak on Monday evening - their second call in a little over 48 hours - after their top negotiators spent Sunday locked in detailed talks.

James asked Brexit voters why they had done so and Dave from Epsom said he is a Brexiteer because he does not believe in a "federal Europe", which he defined as a system of government where every state, including the UK, is "controlled by a central point."

However, James pointed out that this is the exact opposite of what "federal" means, as it is actually means forming a unity but remaining independent in internal affairs.

Despite James informing Dave of the definition, the caller maintained that he did not like the federal EU and Brussels "had too much control."

"Don't know what it means, but adamant I don't agree with it," James said.

The caller also supports Brexit because he disagrees in the idea of the EU having power over British waters; he cited Norway which maintains 85% power over its waters and has remained in the single market, and asked why the UK was not doing this - to which James pointed out the UK is not remaining in the single market.

James asked, "What are you most looking forward to about not being in the EU anymore?"

"Rules and regulations," Dave said, "we are a leader in the world, we don't need the EU to tell us how to do things."

However, despite being repeatedly asked, he could not answer which EU rule he opposed the UK having to abide by.

Dave then cited corporation tax, because if there is a No Deal Brexit or a permanent loss of corporation tax revenue, it could leave the Republic of Ireland as one of the most indebted countries in the world - James responded, "They say the only people it'll be worse for than Ireland is the UK."

James asked again, "Can you name one EU rule you don't like?"

Dave responded that he did not like the EU regulation on refugees, although he said he's not worried about immigration personally.