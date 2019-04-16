"How Much Of Our Disapproval Of The Climate Change Protesters Is Built On Guilt?"

As climate change protesters bring parts of central London to a standstill for a second day, James O'Brien questions whether guilt is feeding media cynicism of the campaigners.

More than 100 people were arrested by police on the first day of Extinction Rebellion's protest as parts of central London became blocked by the protests.

Climate change protesters occupied Waterloo Bridge, bringing along trees and other plants to transform it into a garden, whilst other groups blocked Marble Arch, Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus.

But James O'Brien, who had given his support to the protesters, questioned how much disruption Londoners will have to endure before we stop liking them.

"It's another example of my fears that the media is currently inhabiting a universe very different from the one inhabited by most of its consumers," James said.

"It saw thousands of people descend upon central London, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square, Marble Arch, and I'm told today that Blackfriars Bridge has been blocked.

"There is a vehicle attempting to take a prisoner to court for sentencing which is currently not able to cross Blackfriars Bridge.

"So if that's the best they've got by tomorrow, that'll be the story that lazy tabloid journalists inflate on their inside pages in order tot ry to persuade you to take against people who are trying to save the planet."

Extinction Rebellion protesters at Oxford Circus. Picture: Getty

James continued: "I kinda like them, I've got to be honest with you.

"And yet how much disruption will we endure before we stop liking them?

"They're trying to save the planet, what would you do if you genuinely believed that the future of the entire planet was at stake?

"I believe it is and I do next to nothing.

"How much of our cynicism, scepticism, disapproval of these people is built on guilt?"

Watch above.