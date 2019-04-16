"How Much Of Our Disapproval Of The Climate Change Protesters Is Built On Guilt?"

16 April 2019, 12:11 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 12:18

As climate change protesters bring parts of central London to a standstill for a second day, James O'Brien questions whether guilt is feeding media cynicism of the campaigners.

More than 100 people were arrested by police on the first day of Extinction Rebellion's protest as parts of central London became blocked by the protests.

Climate change protesters occupied Waterloo Bridge, bringing along trees and other plants to transform it into a garden, whilst other groups blocked Marble Arch, Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus.

But James O'Brien, who had given his support to the protesters, questioned how much disruption Londoners will have to endure before we stop liking them.

"It's another example of my fears that the media is currently inhabiting a universe very different from the one inhabited by most of its consumers," James said.

"It saw thousands of people descend upon central London, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square, Marble Arch, and I'm told today that Blackfriars Bridge has been blocked.

"There is a vehicle attempting to take a prisoner to court for sentencing which is currently not able to cross Blackfriars Bridge.

"So if that's the best they've got by tomorrow, that'll be the story that lazy tabloid journalists inflate on their inside pages in order tot ry to persuade you to take against people who are trying to save the planet."

Extinction Rebellion protesters at Oxford Circus
Extinction Rebellion protesters at Oxford Circus. Picture: Getty

James continued: "I kinda like them, I've got to be honest with you.

"And yet how much disruption will we endure before we stop liking them?

"They're trying to save the planet, what would you do if you genuinely believed that the future of the entire planet was at stake?

"I believe it is and I do next to nothing.

"How much of our cynicism, scepticism, disapproval of these people is built on guilt?"

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

'Misquoting For Political Leftist Ideologies Undermines Mainstream Media Credibility'

1 day ago

Matt Frei interviews Lord Kerr in the LBC studio

Man Who Wrote Article 50 Says It Should Be Revoked

3 days ago

A lawyer who joined climate change protests in central London said he doesn't intend to get arrested, but supports those who are

Climate Change Threat As Great As Second World War, Says Extinction Rebellion Protester

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

The Independent Group will now be known as Change UK

Independent Group Change UK Becomes Political Party

'It's my dream': Kim Kardashian hits back at critics of her law studies
James O'Brien Teaching

Teachers Are Being Turned Into Our “Enemies” By The Right-Wing Press, Says James O’Brien
Police officers were attacked at 2am

Seven Police Officers Injured In Ammonia Attack

Notre-Dame fire raises fears about Palace of Westminster

Mission to unite 'dad and daughter' with Notre-Dame photo goes viral