Proud NHS nurse considering quitting over government's mishandling of coronavirus crisis

A proud NHS nurse was reduced to tears as she told James O'Brien how the government's mishandling of the coronavirus crisis has made her want to quit.

Sarah revealed she saw the difficulties coming with the as she worked in the NHS as the disease spread across the UK.

She said: "I have nothing left in my tank with the Tory government.

"Working in the NHS, I could see it coming. The NHS tried its hardest to have guidelines, but it's very hard to do that when you're being guided by, in my opinion, imbeciles.

"If they told the truth, the real truth, I think it would be so disgusting that people would not believe it. It would be so disgusting that a Prime Minister went on holiday and ignored it for half of February.

"It scares me to live in this country. I used to adore being part of the UK. I made sure I worked in the NHS and I would never work anywhere else.

"But after all this, I've questioned even being a nurse."

James told her: "Don't do that, we need you. We need you more than we need special advisers."

But Sarah responded: "But the problem with those advisors is that they have an influence over how I do my job and how my job is done.

"If it wasn't for the fact that I was a single parent with my child here, I would leave this country. I feel that let down.

"All I see around me is those who support these awful people. And they are awful, they're not nice people. They're not.

"All you have to do is look at their actions. Look at the nurse shortages, look at the poverty."

