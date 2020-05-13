James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's "humiliation" at PMQs

13 May 2020, 13:55

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien labelled Boris Johnson's performance at Prime Minister's Questions "a humiliation".

The PM went head-to-head with Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs and James said he had been "filleted" over three elements of his coronavirus response.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "I'm tempted to play a little game. Which of these three scandals will be most damaging to Boris Johnson?

"The abject failure to reach 100,000 tests per day, which was pretty much the only thing that they were trumpeting for the whole of April.

"The deaths in care homes that he was utterly filleted on. If you're being cross-examined by a lawyer, especially one of Keir Starmer's calibre and he knows where and when you said stuff, don't deny you said it.

"Or the fact they claimed comparisons with other countries is unhelpful and started claiming that after seven weeks of publishing comparisons with other countries every day and only started complaining they were unhelpful when we became the worst hit country in Europe."

James O'Brien labelled Boris Johnson's PMQs a humiliation
James O'Brien labelled Boris Johnson's PMQs a humiliation. Picture: LBC / PA

James reflected on how the lack of MPs in the House of Commons is really working against Boris Johnson.

"With a few hundred MPs behind him, baying and barking regardless of how badly things had gone for him, perhaps the reaction many of the public had got would be very different.

"Because that was a humiliation."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

UK should adopt "hotspot lockdown" and ease restrictions in small towns

UK should adopt "hotspot lockdown" and ease restrictions in small towns

2 days ago

Al Murray: WWII can teach us how to cope with the pandemic

Al Murray: WWII can teach us how to cope with the pandemic

3 days ago

Employers contributing to furlough is "reasonable": Treasury Committee chair

Employers contributing to furlough is "reasonable": Treasury Committee chair

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

Welsh First Minister told James O'Brien he was keen to create UK-wide approach but needs reliable communication

Welsh First Minister tells James O'Brien he's keen to create UK-wide Covid approach

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis say Johnny Depp was 'never violent' in witness statements

Coronavirus: Baby camels born during lockdown need to wait for visitors

Coronavirus: 'Lunatic' Donald Trump 'doesn't care how many die', Robert De Niro says 