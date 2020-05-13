James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's "humiliation" at PMQs

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien labelled Boris Johnson's performance at Prime Minister's Questions "a humiliation".

The PM went head-to-head with Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs and James said he had been "filleted" over three elements of his coronavirus response.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "I'm tempted to play a little game. Which of these three scandals will be most damaging to Boris Johnson?

"The abject failure to reach 100,000 tests per day, which was pretty much the only thing that they were trumpeting for the whole of April.

"The deaths in care homes that he was utterly filleted on. If you're being cross-examined by a lawyer, especially one of Keir Starmer's calibre and he knows where and when you said stuff, don't deny you said it.

"Or the fact they claimed comparisons with other countries is unhelpful and started claiming that after seven weeks of publishing comparisons with other countries every day and only started complaining they were unhelpful when we became the worst hit country in Europe."

James O'Brien labelled Boris Johnson's PMQs a humiliation. Picture: LBC / PA

James reflected on how the lack of MPs in the House of Commons is really working against Boris Johnson.

"With a few hundred MPs behind him, baying and barking regardless of how badly things had gone for him, perhaps the reaction many of the public had got would be very different.

"Because that was a humiliation."

