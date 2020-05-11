James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown speech

11 May 2020, 12:07 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 12:11

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien denied claims the government have a sinister plan in their handling of coronavirus - insisting it's very clear they don't have a plan at all.

During a 13-minute speech last night, the Prime Minister insisted now is not the right time to lift the coronavirus lockdown and unveiled the first measures to ease the guidelines.

James pointed out elements of his broadcast that left people more confused than before.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "They haven't got a clue what to do.

"They could have got a handle on it, but the Prime Minister went on holiday. They could have acted faster and more convincingly, but it would probably have involved having to copy Germany - and can you imagine this government saying the best thing we could do at this moment is to copy Germany?

READ MORE: What are the new rules of the coronavirus lockdown?

James O'Brien gave his assessment of Boris Johnson's lockdown speech
James O'Brien gave his assessment of Boris Johnson's lockdown speech. Picture: LBC / PA

"We find ourselves today finding out from Boris Johnson last night that we should go back to work today, finding out from Dominic Raab an hour ago that it isn't supposed to kick in until Wednesday.

"One person from your household can meet one person from another household in the park, but not in the garden. You can meet one parent, but not the other parent. You can hang out with them two metres apart, but not play golf with them.

"It is absolutely staggering. And I don't believe that the reason is sinister. Unless you consider abject chaos, confusion and disingenuousness sinister. But it's not as sinister as a secret plan.

"There is no secret plan. How do we know that? Because there is clearly no plan at all."

Hear his full monologue at the top of the page.

