James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sajid Javid's resignation

13 February 2020, 12:37 | Updated: 13 February 2020, 12:44

James O'Brien said that Sajid Javid's resignation looks like a rare case of a politician showing principles on behalf of others.

The Chancellor is believed to have resigned because the Prime Minister insisted that he fired his special advisers and replaced them with officials chosen by Number 10.

Rishi Sunak, the chief secretary to the Treasury, has appointed been appointed as his replacement as Chancellor.

Speaking about it, James said: "Nobody can remember a time that a senior British politician acted out of principle specifically on behalf of his staff.

"I'm not making light of what Sajid Javid has done when I reference the fact that he is very very wealthy so this isn't a decision that's going to have any impact on his comfort. It is for a lot of politicians - we forget it's their only source of income.

James O'Brien gave his opinion on Sajid Javid's resignation
James O'Brien gave his opinion on Sajid Javid's resignation. Picture: PA / LBC

"He's done this, partly because his own position would be compromised by not having full control over his team.

"But if it's true that he's done it because they were all going to get fired, then it does look like a very rare example of proper principle.

"Almost inevitably, in Boris Johnson's government, a rare example of proper principle involves leaving it."

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.

