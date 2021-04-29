James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson appointing a new ethics adviser

29 April 2021, 12:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Is there any point in having an ethics adviser if the Prime Minister is completely free to ignore their findings?'

After crossbench peer Lord Geidt was named as the Prime Minister's adviser on ministerial interests James O'Brien reflected on the appointment.

Lord Christopher Geidt took on the role on Wednesday after it remained unfilled since Sir Alex Allan resigned last November.

James said he could "not believe anybody who listened to this program on a passing basis needs me to tell them why that position has been vacant since last November."

But, James told his listeners anyway.

Explaining what led to the resignation of the last adviser on ministerial interests, James said the tale set out "everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's respect/reverence for ethics."

Lord Geidt was previously the Queen's private secretary, spending a decade acting as a channel of communication between Downing Street and the head of state until 2017.

"He had to appoint one eventually, especially given the couple of weeks he's just had."

James said as soon as Lord Geidt took the job it emerged the Chair of the Standards Committee had expressed a desire that the adviser would have the powers to launch their own investigations.

However, Boris Johnson overruled this.

This led to James coming to a conclusion.

"Is there any point in having an ethics adviser if the PM is completely free to ignore their findings?"

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The question from James comes amid pressure on the PM

'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'
James came to a revelation after discussing the issue

James O'Brien's revelation after PM accused of 'bodies piled high' comments
'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support

'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support
The caller spoke to James after the protests

Bizarre James O'Brien call involving a 'gorilla cage' and an anti-lockdown protester
James got to the heart of the Boris and Cummings issue

James O'Brien gets to the heart of claims levelled against the PM
Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon

Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Removing Isaac Newton from curriculum makes decolonial movement 'comedic,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Removing Newton from curriculum makes mockery of decolonial movement, Maajid Nawaz fears

3 days ago

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brian Lee, Test and Trace head of operations with the HSE, is swabbed - with England's cases now at their lowest since September

England seeing just new 757 Covid cases infections a day, new study says
A body has been found after a schoolboy fell of Tower Bridge and into the Thames

Body found in Thames in search for schoolboy who fell from Tower Bridge
E-cigarettes will be handed out to smokers at A&E as part of an NHS trial

Smokers to be given free e-cigarette starter packs at A&E

A man whose jacket says "freedom is made of courage" is led away by police at a protest

German intelligence monitors 'Querdenker' anti-lockdown movement amid calls for crackdown
Police continue to investigate PCSO Julia James' death

Police urge public to remain vigilant as they investigate PCSO Julia James murder
Professor Jonathan Van Tam gives Matt Hancock his covid jab

JVT gives Matt Hancock his first Covid-19 jab

BioNTech boss Ugur Sahin has said Europe will likely achieve herd immunity this summer

Europe will 'reach herd immunity by July/August,' says BioNTech boss
Police arrive at the clinic as part of the investigation

Hospital employee detained on suspicion of killing four at clinic in Germany
'If they don't get some of the facts out Dominic Cummings is going to do it for them.'

'If they don't get some of the facts out Dominic Cummings is going to do it for them'
Is it time to urgently review the Covid restrictions

'Is it time to urgently review Covid restrictions?' Nick Ferrari quizzes minister