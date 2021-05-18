James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'

By EJ Ward

James O'Brien takes on a caller who thinks she's 'not for the vaccine' but also 'not a conspiracy theorist'.

'Your argument is the opposite of what you think it is.'

This caller started her conversation with James O'Brien by explaining she was "scared" to speak about this subject.

She went on to tell LBC that she has always tried to look for a "natural" solution to health problems.

But, she went on to say that she didn't think she was "for the vaccine" before saying this does not make her a conspiracy theorist.

"It does a bit," James shot back.

However, the caller did not agree with James' assessment, telling the LBC presenter it was "disrespectful," to suggest she was a conspiracy theorist.

The conversation comes as Government ministers urge the public to get vaccinated amid fears over the Indian Covid variant.

The caller went on to argue that while a number of her friends were solidly anti-vaccine but she was still in two minds.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister George Eustice told LBC this morning: "We will only be able to exit this pandemic when the vast majority of people have had the vaccine."

The spread of the Indian coronavirus variant could lead to the return of local lockdowns, ministers have acknowledged.

The rise in cases of the highly transmissible variant of concern risks the next stage of England's road map out of lockdown, currently pencilled in for June 21, being delayed.

Watch the whole interesting exchange in the video at the top of the page.