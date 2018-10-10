Remarkable Call From Army Consultant On Why UK Doesn't Intervene On Saudi Arabia

James O'Brien asked why Britain doesn't intervene on Saudi Arabia following the disappearance of a high-profile journalist. Then he got this remarkable call which explained everything.

Dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week and Turkish security officials concluded she has been assassinated on orders from the highest levels of the Riyadh regime.

James wanted to know why Britain continues to trade with Saudi Arabia, bearing in mind their shocking human rights record.

Then Kevin called. He is a military consultant, who has spent a lot of time in tactical units in the Middle East.

He explained that countries usually avoid doing any acts too heinous because their reputation would suffer. But that is no longer a problem because they can call it "fake news" and make people doubt the accusations.

He said: "What's happening now is these targeting cells are getting a green light on the blowback. They're saying the West are so sceptical in their current nations because we sold such a brutal lie in 2003 [the Iraq invasion].

"The hangover of that is being felt now. Countries that would have thought they wouldn't get away with things as the reputational blow-back would be too much are now firing back 'Fake news. You liked in 2003. You're lying now'.

"It throws doubt back at us."

James found his call fascinating and believes it explains a lot about what's going on, both in the Middle East and Russia.

