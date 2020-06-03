The remarkable caller made who made James O'Brien's listeners see racism in a new light

3 June 2020, 12:59

By Adrian Sherling

This is the remarkable call to James O'Brien which listeners said changed the way they will see racism forever.

Tania told James of the troubles of bringing up black children in a largely white community and it was a caller that James will remember for a very, very long time.

She talked about how her mum, who was part of the Windrush generation, encouraged to read all about history in order to help her in life.

She realised how she had to educate herself to get out of the environment that she found herself in. And now, as a Mum herself, she's worried her children will finally see the thing

"We're not trying to scare them, we're trying to make them aware that it will be different for you. I tell her that Mummy's got a PhD and she still struggles every day in the work place. People still replace me with the name of the cleaner, even though I'm 6' tall with a suit on and she's 4'11.

"So I try to build their self-esteem. I've combed the earth looking for images of black children in books. I feel that is more educational than any curriculum I could ever follow."

Listeners loved Tania's remarkable take on racism
Listeners loved Tania's remarkable take on racism. Picture: LBC / PA

Tania revealed the experiences of her husband, who has people crossing the street to avoid him. About her nephew, who needs to take her daughters as escorts to stop him being followed by shop security. About her 14-year-old nephew, who neighbours told that if he accidentally kicked a ball over her fence, they'd call the police.

"My sister asked the neighbour about threatening the police on her 14-year-old son, he said to her, 'Well he is quite intimidating, isn't he?' My sister said to him 'I'm the only black family on this entire road of 200 houses. Do you think that if anyone should be intimidated, it's me?'"

"I could listen to you all day Tania," James told her. And his listeners agreed.

The full call is definitely worth 15 minutes of your time. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz's moving plea to demonstrators to remain peaceful

Maajid Nawaz's moving plea to demonstrators to remain peaceful

2 days ago

UK has a duty to protect Hong Kongers - Chair of Foreign Affairs Select Committee

UK has a duty to protect Hong Kongers from tightening Chinese control

4 days ago

Lord Sugar: "Government critics, stop moaning and tell them what you'd do"

Lord Sugar: "Government critics, stop moaning and tell them what you'd do"

28 mins ago

LBC Latest

KPMG chiefs vow renewed equality drive after George Floyd death
James O'Brien's caller was offended by Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has offended 50,000 families, caller tells James O'Brien

Jamie Carragher: Why Arsenal must risk losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for free
Nick Ferrari rowed with a former Chairman of the Republican Party over whether Donald Trump was right to order police to tear gas protesters outside the White House.

Nick Ferrari quizzes Republican chairman who defends Donald Trump over protests