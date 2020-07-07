James O'Brien responds to Boris Johnson's claim care homes didn't follow guidance

By Adrian Sherling

This is James O'Brien's passionate response to Boris Johnson's attempt to put the blame for Britain's coronavirus deaths on care homes.

The Prime Minister has come under fire for saying: “We discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have."

And James made a very good point - if the care homes are to blame, how come every other country seemed to perform better.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "The conversation today will be with people who work in care homes, or people who have family in care homes.

"And I want you to address the suggestion that you could have done things differently.

"Speaking to people in care homes and learning that it was the complete absence of leadership from central government that prompted the lucky ones to move early.

James O'Brien responded to Boris Johnson's care home comments. Picture: LBC / PA

"Boris Johnson suggests that care home chiefs - and by association care home staff - bear responsibility for the spread of Covid because they failed to follow the correct procedures. Downing Street comes out an hour later and said 'no no, that's not what he meant at all, nobody knew what the correct procedures were.'

"Which kind of leads inevitably to the question of why tens of thousands of people died in uk care homes and not in care homes anywhere else around the world.

"Because if there really was any confusion, lack of clarity or absence of understanding of what should be done, how come everybody else got it right and we got it horribly wrong?"

Watch his monologue at the top of the page.