James O'Brien's response to caller who says Black Lives Matter has "gone too far"

12 June 2020, 13:03

This is James O'Brien's fiery call with a man who says that the Black Lives Matter movement has gone too far, as he prepares to go to London to protect statues from vandalism.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators are returning to London this weekend to continue their protests that got out of hand with a minority of protesters last week.

But a group of counter-protesters, including Tommy Robinson, have pledged to travel to the capital to stand guard by Winston Churchill's statue.

Lee called in to say that he will be one of those people protecting the monuments and said he felt it is going to descend into black v white violence.

He said: "It's putting a bigger divide over race. There's going to be trouble between black and white people. It's coming."

But James pointed out: "No, it's not going to be divided by race any more than your friendship group is.

"What are you cross about?"

James O'Brien spoke to a caller going to protect the Churchill statue
James O'Brien spoke to a caller going to protect the Churchill statue. Picture: LBC / PA

Lee insisted he was angry about the statues being taken down that had been standing for years.

"We send children up chimneys for years, but you wouldn't want to go back to that, would you?" James responded.

Lee then said, "It's going a bit too far" and when James questioned what he thinks is going too far, Lee stated: "All this Black Lives Matter.

"There's white people that matter as well, everyone's live matters."

James told him: "That's what the movement is designed to achieve. It's to say that Black Lives Matter, so stop killing us."

Lee thinks this debate is getting in the way of the conversation about coronavirus, which will lead to more people catching the disease, but again James pointed out that he's going to be at more risk by going to the protest.

It was a fiery row - hear it at the top of the page.

