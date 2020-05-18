James O'Brien ridicules the Mail On Sunday's "donkey" article about Sir Keir Starmer

By Adrian Sherling

This is James O'Brien's comical reaction to the Mail On Sunday's critical article on Sir Keir Starmer.

The newspaper ran a story about how the Labour leader had purchased land out the back of his mother's house so that she could house rescue donkeys.

They framed it at the fact the land could be worth up to £10million, even though he champions his working class background.

But James saw that story a rather different way.

With tongue firmly in cheek, he said: "Now that we know Keir Starmer bought a field behind his parents house so his late mother could look after rescue donkeys, that's it for Labour for the next generation, isn't it?

"I don't know if you saw the Mail On Sunday yesterday, they really pulled down the pants of the Labour leader.

James O'Brien ridiculed the Mail on Sunday story. Picture: LBC / Mail On Sunday

"It turns out that in 1996, Keir Starmer, who was then a successful lawyer, bought a field behind his parent's house - for his mum who was a nurse and his dad who was a toolmaker - so practically the Earl of Sandwich.

"His mum used to care for rescue donkeys. And after she became unable to walk due to a disability, she was able still to keep an eye on the donkeys by looking out of the window.

"It's that kind of hypocrisy and despicable double standards that means the Labour Party are unfit to govern for at least another 20 years!"

