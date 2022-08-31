James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

By Rashi Agarwal

James O'Brien criticises the agenda run of the right-wing media who end up blaming their political choices on "woke policing".

According to a report by the Policy Exchange think tank, the public fears that British policing has "lost its way" and is "more interested in being woke than solving crimes".

James O'Brien reacted, saying: "You have newspapers pursuing an agenda, you have secretly funded think tanks to dress -up the biases and bigotries of those agendas to use research as reports, they end up in the newspapers, politicians respond to them, and when the consequences of these policies are actually felt, whether it is cost-of-living or Brexit or crime figures., they have to find a scapegoat.

"Their political choices are made to protect wealth, they do not care if the substandard cladding is stuck on the side of a tower block in North Kensington called Grenfell.

"They do not care because that doesn't affect them, shareholders make more money, shareholders make more money the lower the wages are paid.

"You get think tanks to dress -up bigotry and bias as research, you publish it in the newspaper, and right-wing politicians go along with it and then when chickens come home to roost, you need a scapegoat, you need someone to blame, what is it today, why are our crime figures so high, why are our policing numbers so low?

"Political choices, political choices, political choices but we can't tell them to truth and they blame it on woke policing.

"This is the first time I've really felt the insidious nature of this woke rhetoric- we have a lot of fun with it, laugh about it, we poke it.

"This is the first time I really felt how dangerous it is, because they taking the consequences of Conservative government choices, taken over 12 years, inflated, inflamed in many ways, inspired by secretly funded think tanks and horribly biased media and they are claiming that the results of those choices are caused by the odd cop doing the Lambada at the street festival or taking the knee at Black Lives Matter march."