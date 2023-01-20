‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

After Rishi Sunak was called out for not wearing a seatbelt in a social media clip James O'Brien mocked the competence of the UK Prime Minster.

James O’Brien swiped at Rishi Sunak for not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a car in a video he posted to social media.

In what Number 10 described as “a brief error of judgement” a video showed the Prime Minister promoting the government’s 'Levelling Up' plans in the back of a moving car - wearing no seatbelt.

“Did you know he got fined for party gate as well?” James asked, reminding listeners of the scandal that rocked Boris Johnson’s government.

“For a safe pair of hands, he sure breaks a lot of laws!” James laughed, adding that the offence “has only been against the law since I think 1991” in slight defence of the Prime Minister.

“I’ve checked, and you do not get a special dispensation from wearing seatbelts in the back of a car if your dad used to be a doctor”, he said, jokingly referring to an evasive response Mr Sunak gave when asked if he used private healthcare.

James then referred to court stories in the Evening Standard and said there were at least six people in London this week being prosecuted for this offence.

“A ‘brief error of judgement’ perhaps but one taken seriously by police forces”, James said, as they are now “looking into it”.

“What he accidentally did is accidentally announce that he was breaking the law at the time by not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a car - a crime which would see an ordinary Joe facing about a £220 fine unless there were mitigations”, he added.

James felt there was a question of “double standards” and “hypocrisy”.

He also wanted to know “why corners of the British media spent weeks screeching hysterically about a photo taken illegally” of Keir Starmer “categorically not breaking the law” while the video of Rishi Sunak is being responded to with “move along, nothing to see here”.

