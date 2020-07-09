Rishi Sunak's help for businesses is like a 'Tic Tac in a wheelie bin'

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien's listener had a perfect turn of phrase for Rishi Sunak's attempt to help businesses - "it's like a Tic Tac in a wheelie bin".

The Chancellor announced a series of measures in his summer statement to get businesses back on their feet, including £1,000 per worker for every furloughed employee brought back.

But one listener described the policies in the most stark of terms.

Texting into the show, it said: "The reality of this is that to keep an employee who is on the national minimum wage - not the living wage - of £8.72 for a young adult for an extra five months will cost myself £6,976 based on a 40-hour week.

"So £1,000 really is a Tic Tac in a wheelie bin."

James O'Brien heard this lovely phrase about Rishi Sunak's statement. Picture: LBC / PA

James really admired the email: "You, my friend, have a lovely turn of phrase.

"I'm going to use that to replace 'it barely touches the sides'."

