James O'Brien: Rory Stewart At Least Recognises Brexit Reality

James O'Brien picks out Rory Stewart's acceptance of reality over the state of Brexit.

James O'Brien illustrates how Rory Stewart has been honest on Brexit, saying the leadership hopeful has recognised the reality of the situation.

"I disagree with Rory Stewart about how we should deal with the reality, but he recognises reality," James said.

"The reality is that whenever they claimed we'd be able to do this and that, they were wrong.

"I don't think they were all lying, for the record, but mostly they were just wrong or misinformed or a little bit confused, or not very bright.

"But in Rory Stewart's case, the recognition of reality is clear."

More to follow...