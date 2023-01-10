'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

10 January 2023, 13:35 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 13:45

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Workers are being held “almost at metaphorical gunpoint”, said James O’Brien, pointing out how strikers are caught between the legal right to vote and take part in industrial action, as the government proposes an anti-strike bill.

James O’Brien asked his listeners how having the legal right to strike can coexist with the threat of workers losing their jobs - in doing so, describing it as a “Russian doll of injustice”.

This came after the government proposed anti-strike legislation in an effort to clamp down on disruption caused by industrial action.

One of James' callers talked about the life-and-death consequences of what would happen if he made a mistake on the job, acknowledging the need to 'ensure a basic level of service' - which the government calls for in their new legislation.

READ MORE: Government introduces anti-strike legislation to 'ensure basic level of service' during walkouts

Matt in Skipton said: “I work for Network Rail as a signaller. I'm an RMT member."

“It’s not lost on me that if I make a mistake at the wrong moment, on a wrong day, in the wrong situation, I could end up killing someone”, Matt said, highlighting the level of responsibility in his role.

James reacted understandingly: "I'm not suggesting for a minute that anyone in your line of work job would be less than a hundred per cent dedicated to the job that you're doing but It's an injustice that has been inflicted upon you."

The rail worker agreed, telling James that of the benefits he enjoys in his job "75 per cent or more is down to action that unions have taken".

"Because of previous victories and hard-won rights," James chimed in.

READ MORE: NHS must do whatever it takes to tackle crisis, says Shapps - including cabins in car parks

In reflection, James said: “How does that work? These are human beings who are being told that rights they have are being taken away - and one of the rights that's being taken away is the right to take meaningful action against rights being taken away!”

“It's like a Russian doll of injustice!” he concluded.

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

james paramedic

James O’Brien is moved by paramedic who calls out culture of concealing struggle within NHS

James O'Brien

'We deserve better than this': says James O'Brien as striking healthcare workers get 'a traditional Tory kicking'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

James asks

James O'Brien: Why do we treat Ukrainian refugees differently from refugees who travel in small boats?

james sunak thatcher

James O'Brien caller believes PM would preside over the demise of UK railways

ferrari lynch grinch

RMT's Mick Lynch insists he doesn't 'relish' in being portrayed as 'the Grinch'

JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises

Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

