Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

18 January 2021, 15:44

By Sam Sholli

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told James O'Brien that "too many Londoners are hesitant" about receiving a Covid vaccine.

Speaking of Covid vaccines, Mr Khan said: "The issue is to make sure that those who need it most get it first. 

"So the focus is still those above the age of 80, those above the age of 70, those who live in care homes or are clinically extremely vulnerable and those who work in the NHS and care sector.

He added: "It's really important we don't have a situation where those that are eligible aren't taking them.

"I'm afraid too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a vaccine and by me being here I'm showing my support that I think that vaccines are a good thing."

The Mayor continued: "But also we're seeing people that we trust [such as] GPs, pharmacies, doctors and hospitals and others having the vaccine as well.

"But also Her Majesty the Queen has had the vaccine and the Duke of Edinburgh, so the point I'm trying to get across is let's try and address some of the concerns Londoners had to get more and more people who are eligible to receive the vaccine."

