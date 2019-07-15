Sadiq Khan: Trump's Words Are The Words Of A Racist

15 July 2019, 12:13

Sadiq Khan told LBC the phrases used by Donald Trump are the ones used to him by racists when he was growing up.

The President tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen of colour should "go back" to their "broken and crime infested countries".

The women are all Americans though and all but was one born in the United States.

Speaking to James O'Brien about the President's tweets, Mr Khan said: "One of the points I was trying to make when it came to giving this man a state visit is one way you enhance his credibility and give him more kudos and gravitas is by rolling out the red carpet and giving him a state visit.

"Theresa May helped bring about that state visit and is responsible for enhancing him in the eyes of the American public.

"I am 48 years old, born and raised in London. The sort of language - "go back to where you came from" and "you don't belong" - it's the sort of language I've heard in my lifetime.

"I've heard it from racists and fascists. Never from a mainstream politician.

"Well here you have the President of the USA using that same sort of language."

Sadiq Khan had some strong words for Donald Trump
Sadiq Khan had some strong words for Donald Trump. Picture: PA / LBC

Boris Johnson is expected to be the next Prime Minister and The Times reports one of his first jobs as PM will be to meet President Trump to lay the foundations of a US-UK trade deal.

Following Trump's comments, the Mayor of London had this response on Mr Johnson: "If you are saying that the language he's used before in his newspaper articles, the language he's used before to describe people of colour of people of my faith was just him joking, what better way to send a clear message to send to President Donald Trump about his language not being acceptable than not going over to him as your first visit overseas.

"You're our best friend and leader of our closest ally, but one thing we do with our best mates is show candour and be honest and say that that language is unacceptable.

"What sort of message does that language give to white supremacists, to neo-Nazis, hearing the President of the USA giving that sort of language?"

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism

20 hours ago

Matt Frei

Ukip General Secretary Paul Oakley Quits Over Carl Benjamin Rape Remark

1 day ago

Shelagh Fogarty on LBC

This Caller Told LBC He Didn't Want To Be Alone With Women In Case They Were "Psychotic"

2 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

The Mayor of London was speaking to James O'Brien

Mayor Warns Extinction Rebellion Protests Could Take Police Away From Fighting Knife Crime

Rihanna accused of cultural appropriation over Harper's Bazaar China magazine cover

London mayor Sadiq Khan brands fatal stabbings 'human cost of austerity'