James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

13 September 2022, 13:10

By Abbie Reynolds

James O'Brien has an explosive encounter with a listener who called for a ‘ban on paper’ to stop people protesting against the monarchy.

After a man was threatened with arrest - for holding a blank piece of paper and asking police what would happen if he wrote ‘not my king’ on it in Parliament Square - James asked for opinions from his listeners.

Nick in Brentford called in and he started by saying: “That guy must have goaded the police officer… how else did he know what he was going to write?”

James enlightened the caller telling him what happened in Parliament Square: “He said [to a police officer]… other people have been arrested for writing ‘not my king’ on a piece of paper, what would happen to me if I did so here?”

The caller insisted: “He would be arrested and rightly so”

James came back saying: “Arrested for what?” The caller replied: “For possibly causing distress.”

Later on in the conversation the caller said: “We’ve got a police force and we are not allowing them to police.

“You’re whipping up the trouble,” the caller shouts at James.

James: "No you are, you want to arrest people for possession of paper."

The caller continued to shout: “If I was the police I would arrest you for causing trouble”.

Ignoring the hypothetical arrest James inquired: “If ‘not my king’ is an arrestable offence…what should you be allowed to write on the paper?”

“Long live the king,” he responded, James went on to point out that that also could cause offence.

In response the caller said: “To my mind, it is the Queen’s death, nobody should be holding up paper saying anything.”

“So you’re going to ban paper?” James questioned the caller and in defence the caller replied: “Oh don’t be stupid, come on you’re above this.”

James argued: “Above what? You are talking absolute gibberish. You just called for a ban on paper!”

After the explosive encounter James O’Brien signed off the call saying: “Love to the family Nick.”

To which the caller responded: “Yeah and you.”

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in Eastenders

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in EastEnders

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

James O'Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson's leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O'Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans shout racist abuse,' says James O'Brien caller

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans are racist,' says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O'Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC's charity Global's Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites "Political Correctness" During Debate

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

9 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

3 days ago

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

22 hours ago

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Furious holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they 'lose hundreds of pounds' after firm closes all sites for Queen's funeral
Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.

Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Grieving family gather for funeral of tragic Archie Battersbee, 12

Which shops will close and which will stay open on day of the Queen's funeral?

Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent
Scottish MP who took train with covid sentenced to 270 hours community service

Queen was 'absolutely on it' at last meeting two days before her death, says Boris Johnson

TV host Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen's death can reunited feuding William and Harry