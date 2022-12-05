James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

After Sir Keir Starmer said he would replace the House of Lords with an elected chamber, James O’Brien commended the Leader of the Opposition for “removing his own ability to take advantage of the system”.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he'd replace the House of Lords with an elected chamber if he becomes the next Prime Minister.

“Keir Starmer is now widely expected to win the next general election”, James began.

He continued: “What Keir Starmer’s doing with pledging an elected chamber is he is removing his own ability to take advantage of the system. This is why I like him in this context.”

“He could turn the House of Lords into a rubber stamp, he could turn the House of Lords into a chamber that effectively allows the government of the day - i.e. his - to put through whatever the heck it wants without the revising chamber exercising scrutiny and examination”, he added.

READ MORE: Labour to scrap 'indefensible' House of Lords in first term under new plans to shake up constitution

James said: “He is essentially committed to the principle rather than the pragmatism here…he wants to get rid of the ability for any Prime Minister to front-load the House of Lords in their own image.”

“If it’s an elected second chamber and there are no hereditary peers, it automatically becomes a more democratic exercise than what we have now, even post-reform”, he added.

The Labour leader previously said the chamber was “indefensible” in its current state.

Currently, there are about 90 hereditary peers in the second chamber. They have been criticised for inheriting their seats as opposed to being appointed through their own contributions to society, like the life peers.