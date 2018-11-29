Sir Nicholas Soames Phones James O’Brien To Take Part In Mystery Hour

This is the moment Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames phoned LBC to answer a question about parliament during James O’Brien’s Mystery Hour.

The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill was introduced to the programme as “Nicholas from Westminster”.

After telling listeners why MPs bob up and and down during PMQ’s it became clear who was on the line.

“Qualification?” James asked as he does with all callers attempting to answer a question on Mystery Hour.

Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames phoned James O'Brien's Mystery Hour on Thursday. Picture: LBC/PA

“Er… I’m a Member of Parliament,” Sir Nicholas replied.

James added: “Are you Sir Nicholas Soames?”

“I am,” the Tory said. “I am a great follower of your programme James and I think you’ve done a heroic job.

“Like all the rest of us don’t give up”.

OMG SO EPIC!!!!! @NSoames calling in to @LBC @mrjamesob !!!!!! I thought it was his voice hahahahahhahah — Georgia Toffolo (@ToffTalks) November 29, 2018

In true Mystery Hour style, Sir Nicholas was given a round of applause, to which he said: “I haven’t had one of those for years.”

Watch the moment in full above.