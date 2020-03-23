"Social distancing doesn't exist in my company," Royal Mail worker tells James O'Brien

23 March 2020, 15:50 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 17:05

By Fiona Jones

This Royal Mail worker called in to James O'Brien to "shame" her company in to putting in coronavirus measures because in work "it's like social distancing doesn't exist."

Kerry works for Royal Mail and is a key worker: "I've come in this morning and it's like social distancing doesn't exist. I've mentioned it to management, they've had no directors, nothing.

"The only thing that we have to do is sign parcels now for the customers, put them on the doorstep, step back. But in the office nothing in place. Not in the vans, we're still going out in pairs, nothing at all."

"I was ringing really to shame Royal Mail in to doing something."

James referenced Fullers pub who told their tenants that all rent is being stopped for the foreseeable future: "It occurred to me as I read that letter, in the absence of clarity and leadership from the very top, then CEOs and managements are going to step up and provide it themselves."

Kerry explained that people are still sorting post right next to each other and it could be done two metres apart.

"I mentioned it to the manager and he said it's not my job to tell you what to do, you all know what to do."

James pointed out that is almost a reflection of the nation; even though there is no mystery or debate about what must be done Kerry finds herself waiting for guidance from her manager's superiors.

A Royal Mail spokesperson replied:

“Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the communities in which we operate very seriously. Royal Mail supports Public Health England’s social distancing guidance.

"We have introduced and communicated temporary changes to operational processes. They include staggered meal breaks, cancellation of WTLLs and changes to doorstep deliveries as illustrated below. We have reminded colleagues to do all they can to follow the PHE guidance."

