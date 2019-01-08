Speedboat Killer: Police Admit Jack Shepherd May Be Anywhere In The World

8 January 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 12:29

Jack Shepherd, the speedboat killer
Jack Shepherd, the speedboat killer. Picture: PA

Police admit they have no idea of the whereabouts of speedboat killer Jack Shepherd, who disappeared part way through his trial over the death of his date Charlotte Brown.

The web designer has been missing since being convicted in his absence of manslaughter by gross negligence in July last year.

Shepherd was sentenced to six years in jail after being found culpable over the death of Ms Brown, 24, in a speedboat accident on the Thames in December 2015.

He was given permission to challenge his conviction by a judge at the Court of Appeal on 19th December using legal aid. His lawyers insist they do not know his whereabouts.

The Daily Mail has offered a £25,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

Charlotte Brown, who was killed in a speedboat crash whilst on a date with Mr Shepherd
Charlotte Brown, who was killed in a speedboat crash whilst on a date with Mr Shepherd. Picture: PA

Yesterday, Downing Street expressed concern over the incident. A spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister's strongest sympathies are with the family of Charlotte Brown, and Jack Shepherd should give himself up right away to face justice.

"The Metropolitan Police are rightly doing all they can to track down Shepherd to bring him to face justice.

"The Prime Minister understands and sympathises with the significant public concerns around this case.

"That is why the Ministry of Justice is looking into the case and the issues that it raises."

A picture of Jack Shepherd from his trial
A picture of Jack Shepherd from his trial. Picture: PA

Shepherd took Ms Brown to the restaurant at The Shard for their first date before the web designer took the her out on his speedboat, which he admits he bought "to pull women".

Mobile phone footage shows Ms Brown shouting that they were going "so fast" as Shepherd drove at more than double the 12-knot speed limit.

The speeding boat then hit a submerged log and tipped over, flinging them both into the water.

