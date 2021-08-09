Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

By Tim Dodd

This steelworker tells James O'Brien of the conflict he has between his climate-polluting job and fears for the future of his children, admitting 'the world needs to change, but I don't know how.'

It comes as the UN has warned damage to the climate that has been caused by humans could be irreversible for decades, centuries or even millennia.

The UN report has warned humans are 'unequivocally' driving global warming - with impacts from heatwaves to rising seas and extreme rain already being seen around the world.

South Wales Steelworker Aled told James O'Brien: "I'm in a bit of a quandary. I work in a steel plant in South Wales.

"There's a lot of pollutants that come out of where we work, and even though things have gotten better over the past few years, it's not great.

"We're all aware that climate change is a crisis and people need to change... It would be easy enough to say we'll close the steelworks, it'll help our greenhouse emissions massively. But then you're looking at 5000 [unemployed] people who work where I work and the 20,000 people who rely on us."

James responded: "You're absolutely right Aled. And without proper international action, they'll just open up a new steelworks somewhere else in the world, and no major planetary problem would've been solved or mitigated at all."

Aled replied: "I was listening to your caller who was talking about closing oil fields and [having people retrain] for wind turbines, and that's great in theory, but where are we going to find 5, 6, 10,000 wind turbine jobs in the South Wales area?

"The vast majority of people I work with are in semi-skilled jobs but highly paid - they're not going to find that kind of work anywhere else.

"It's so difficult, because things need to change, the world needs to change - but I don't know how."

"Do you ever feel fear for the future?" James asked.

Aled replied: "I feel fear for my children's future, yes. When I'm an old man, I don't know what's going to happen, nobody knows what's around the corner."

Today's report also says the world will reach or exceed temperature rises of 1.5C - a limit countries have pledged to try to keep to in order to avoid the most dangerous consequences of warming - over the next two decades.

Temperature rises will continue until mid-century and without fast, deep reductions in greenhouse gases will - over the course of the 21st century - exceed both the 1.5C and 2C limits set by countries in the Paris climate treaty.

