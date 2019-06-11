James O'Brien: Caller Backs Dominic Raab Because He Thinks He's Incompetent

11 June 2019, 11:37

A caller who phoned-in to offer support to Conservative leadership hopeful Dominic Raab admitted to James O'Brien he thought the former Brexit Secretary was "incompetent".

Miles told James O'Brien he was supporting the former Brexit Secretary because getting this election wrong would mark the end of Conservative Party.

But asked to name something positive about the leadership candidate, the caller argued Mr Raab was "strong enough" to reopen negotiations with the European Union.

James said: "He said in circumstances where we haven't managed to secure a better deal he is prepared to leave with no deal, so in the process of trying to secure a better deal who will be on the other side of the negotiation table?"

Miles replied: "There probably won't be anyone, there probably won't be renegotiated deal."

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is one of 10 candidates running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minsiter
Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is one of 10 candidates running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minsiter. Picture: Getty

James then asked his caller whether Dominic Raab was dishonest or incompetent.

"When he says in public that he's going to renegotiate, what's he doing?" James said.

"Is he not understanding what you understand, or is he pretending not to understand what you understand and seeking to mislead the voters?

"Which do you think he is, dishonest or incompetent?"

Miles replied: "I would say incompetent."

James summarised: "So our first caller is on Dominic Raab's team because he thinks he's incompetent."

Watch above.

