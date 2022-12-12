James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

12 December 2022, 12:36

By Ellen Morgan

James O'Brien says it's likely that the government wants the upcoming nurses' strikes to go ahead as there's been no negotiation between the government and the Royal College of Nursing.

However, this isn't the case in Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been praised by the nurses' union for her engagement in pay talks that have led to the Scottish nurses' strike being paused.

'You're not going to read this in any English newspapers,' James O'Brien emphasised.

The nurses' strike was due to start on Thursday, but the Royal College of Nursing has suspended plans to strike in Scotland after positive discussions with the First Minister.

In contrast, mass walkouts involving 100,000 nurses from 76 trusts across in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are planned on December 15 and December 20.

Around 15,000 operations will have to be cancelled if the industrial action goes ahead, NHS Trust chiefs have warned.

Read more: Striking nurses say they might cancel walkout if government takes talks 'seriously'

James then accused Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting of reporting the nurses' demands in a way that makes them seem 'shocking' and 'as bad as the current government.'

'The First Minister has negotiated a revised offer to Scottish nurses equivalent to a 7.5% pay increase.'

He then said that even the nurses themselves aren't expecting to be given the whole 19% pay rise they're asking for.

'That's one opening offer and in Scotland 7.5% is the response.'

Read more: Around 15,000 operations to be cancelled by the NHS next week because of the national strike by nurses

Read more: Army fury as soldiers ordered to sacrifice Christmas to cover for striking workers

James asked why it isn't known more widely that Sturgeon has negotiated with the nurses' union, saying it's been reported in the British media in an 'unrecognisable way.'

Watch the full monologue in the video at the top of the page.

Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O'Brien reflects on 'Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O'Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey's behaviour 'explainable' not 'excusable'

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O'Brien

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

Molly Russell: James O'Brien exposes social media's 'hooks' as Online Safety Bill expands

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer doesn't just want to win, he wants to win big

James O'Brien mocks failed Tory 'xenophobic' politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O'Brien caller feels 'stupid' for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

James O'Brien: How can the PM 'care as much' about the NHS if he doesn't use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

James O'Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett 'shredding' £10K

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

James O'Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O'Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jamie Oliver's Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites "Political Correctness" During Debate

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow
Nurses and ambulance staff from the NHS

NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos

The board of Beira's Place.

JK Rowling launches new women-only sexual abuse support centre

Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night

Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake
London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday

Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to 'entirety of Greater London'

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’