James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

By Ellen Morgan

James O'Brien says it's likely that the government wants the upcoming nurses' strikes to go ahead as there's been no negotiation between the government and the Royal College of Nursing.

However, this isn't the case in Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been praised by the nurses' union for her engagement in pay talks that have led to the Scottish nurses' strike being paused.

'You're not going to read this in any English newspapers,' James O'Brien emphasised.

The nurses' strike was due to start on Thursday, but the Royal College of Nursing has suspended plans to strike in Scotland after positive discussions with the First Minister.

In contrast, mass walkouts involving 100,000 nurses from 76 trusts across in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are planned on December 15 and December 20.

Around 15,000 operations will have to be cancelled if the industrial action goes ahead, NHS Trust chiefs have warned.

Read more: Striking nurses say they might cancel walkout if government takes talks 'seriously'

James then accused Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting of reporting the nurses' demands in a way that makes them seem 'shocking' and 'as bad as the current government.'

'The First Minister has negotiated a revised offer to Scottish nurses equivalent to a 7.5% pay increase.'

He then said that even the nurses themselves aren't expecting to be given the whole 19% pay rise they're asking for.

'That's one opening offer and in Scotland 7.5% is the response.'

Read more: Around 15,000 operations to be cancelled by the NHS next week because of the national strike by nurses

Read more: Army fury as soldiers ordered to sacrifice Christmas to cover for striking workers

James asked why it isn't known more widely that Sturgeon has negotiated with the nurses' union, saying it's been reported in the British media in an 'unrecognisable way.'

Watch the full monologue in the video at the top of the page.