James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

14 February 2022, 12:08

By Seán Hickey

This is James O'Brien's merciless takedown of Nadhim Zahawi for 'attacking teachers for telling the truth' about the Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Education Secretary wrote an article over the weekend calling for schools to "root out" teachers with "activist" tendencies, who are "brainwashing" schoolchildren to oppose the Conservative government.

Read more: 'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

His comments come after a group of pupils in Nottingham were encouraged to write letters criticising Boris Johnson for telling lies and breaking lockdown rules.

"The Secretary of State for Education is edging perilously close to...attacking teachers for telling the truth to their pupils" James O'Brien feared.

Read more: 'One Britain, One Nation' day ridiculed over 'creepy' schoolchildren anthem

He was confused by Mr Zahawi's comments, noting that MPs within government have come out against Boris Johnson in recent days: "The children at this school in Nottinghamshire have arrived at the same conclusion as former Secretary o State for Brexit David Davis and Andrew 'Irish passport' Bridgen...stalwarts of the Tory right."

Read more: Education Secretary claims there's too much 'hype' around No10 Christmas party scandal

Read more: Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants

"I want to know which activists were responsible for indoctrinating David Davis and Andrew Bridgen?!" James quipped, adding he hates "the idea of the poor little lads being indoctrinated."

"Do you see now now despicable this idea now is?"

"How many letters have been sent to the 1922 Committee?" He pointed out, reminding listeners that opposition to the PM extends much further than the two backbenchers he named.

"I want you to explain that to a martian."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'It should've happened a long time ago': Brother of Daniel Morgan reacts to Cressida Dick resignation

Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation

'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

Exclusive
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien said the Prime Minister's regime reminded him of a video game.

James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims
'Would my father still be alive if the Government imposed lockdown sooner?'

Covid: Caller demands answers as dad died within six weeks of going to Goodwood
James O'Brien hears from journalist who realised Government Covid guidance issued without announcement

Journalist tells James O'Brien 'no-one in our area' knew about Covid guidance changing
'The Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'

'Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'
James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

2 months ago

'My priority is my children': Brit fleeing Ukraine shares pain at leaving home of 30 years

'My priority is my children': Brit fleeing Ukraine shares pain at leaving home of 30 years

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Metropolitan Police Federation has said it has no faith in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the "public ousting" of Cressida Dick.

Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick
Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Europe later this week

PM urges Putin to step back from 'edge of precipice' amid 'dangerous' Ukraine situation
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for Covid

Camilla has Covid: Duchess tests positive days after Charles as doctors monitor the Queen
Storm Dudley will be followed by Storm Eunice this week

Storm Dudley: UK braced for 90mph winds and snow as Met Office issues further warnings
Nigel and Sally Rowe

Parents told son, 6, could be 'transphobic' after he was 'confused by boy wearing a dress'
The price of petrol has soared, adding to the financial burden of millions of people

Cost of living crisis: Now petrol prices soar to record high at over 148p a litre
Robert Gay was found dead after a night out with colleagues

British Airways crew member found dead in Johannesburg street
Sadiq Khan has announced the biggest increase in London Tube and bus fare prices in a decade.

Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan
Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims
Russian invasion of Ukraine 'insane' and would meet 'strong resistance', diplomat warns

'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia