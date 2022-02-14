James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

By Seán Hickey

This is James O'Brien's merciless takedown of Nadhim Zahawi for 'attacking teachers for telling the truth' about the Prime Minister.

The Education Secretary wrote an article over the weekend calling for schools to "root out" teachers with "activist" tendencies, who are "brainwashing" schoolchildren to oppose the Conservative government.

His comments come after a group of pupils in Nottingham were encouraged to write letters criticising Boris Johnson for telling lies and breaking lockdown rules.

"The Secretary of State for Education is edging perilously close to...attacking teachers for telling the truth to their pupils" James O'Brien feared.

He was confused by Mr Zahawi's comments, noting that MPs within government have come out against Boris Johnson in recent days: "The children at this school in Nottinghamshire have arrived at the same conclusion as former Secretary o State for Brexit David Davis and Andrew 'Irish passport' Bridgen...stalwarts of the Tory right."

"I want to know which activists were responsible for indoctrinating David Davis and Andrew Bridgen?!" James quipped, adding he hates "the idea of the poor little lads being indoctrinated."

"Do you see now now despicable this idea now is?"

"How many letters have been sent to the 1922 Committee?" He pointed out, reminding listeners that opposition to the PM extends much further than the two backbenchers he named.

"I want you to explain that to a martian."