Teacher criticises Government for 'punitive' handling of Greenwich Council on schools

15 December 2020, 15:08

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a teacher said the Government is being "punitive" towards Greenwich Council for telling its schools to switch to remote learning.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Greenwich council to keep schools open to all pupils or it will face legal action.

Schools in the south-east London borough had been told by the council to switch to remote learning for most pupils from Monday evening in a letter from council leader Danny Thorpe.

But now the council leader has issued a statement saying the borough will 'reluctantly' keep schools open in order to comply with the Government demand.

Lily from Watford, who is herself a teacher, told James O'Brien: "There are schools, I know from my own personal experience, where people have had to shut because they cannot staff the schools.

"And they have situations where senior leaders within the school, members of staff and children have had to isolate because there are too many cases within the school."

She added: "I just feel that with Greenwich [Council] what the Government are doing is they're being punitive.

"They're being utterly punitive for no real reason. This is happening all over the place and it's being done for the safety of the pupils.

Lily also said that Greenwich Council had "shown leadership" by telling schools in the borough to switch to remote learning.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The Mayor of London tells LBC Tier 3 restrictions would mean hospitality businesses close

Sadiq Khan: Tier 3 'catastrophic' for London's hospitality industry
'The entire country needs to see this'

James O'Brien's most powerful Brexit monologue yet

James O'Brien caller warns Brexit could mean 'criminals abroad fall through cracks'

Brexit: Law enforcement official warns 'criminals abroad could fall through cracks'
James O'Brien caller says Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers

James O'Brien caller: Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers
'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger

'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger
This caller told LBC social media made him wary of the vaccine

'If social media didn't exist I would have no doubts over Covid vaccine', caller tells LBC

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

2 days ago

Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing

Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exports to Mexico will remain the same post-Brexit as a result of the deal

UK and Mexico sign post-Brexit trade agreement to avoid harsh No Deal tariffs
First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking at a coronavirus press conference

Wales will 'not lightly put aside' Christmas plans ahead of four nations meeting
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden brought forward proposals to tackle online abuse

Govt to impose sanctions on social media bosses over harmful content inaction
Police officers on patrol in Soho (file image)

Soho barbers faces £10k fine after police discover night club in London basement
Michael Gove will meet with UK leaders later this afternoon

Gove meeting with devolved nations to discuss relaxed Christmas Covid rules
Tallon was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended four years on licence.

Shocking bodycam footage of man threatening woman with a knife in bid to evade arrest
Around 9% of secondary school pupils are in isolation for Covid-related reasons

Secondary schools to get rapid Covid-19 tests as attendance falls to 80%
LBC explains the rules around the current Christmas rules

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

Top medical journalist explains why PM must scrap Christmas Covid rules

Top medical journalist explains why PM must scrap Christmas Covid rules