Teacher tells James O'Brien why government plans to re-open schools just won't work

29 June 2020, 12:00

A teacher told James O'Brien that it seems ridiculous that children will have to obey social distancing guidelines going to school in September - then squeeze into a classroom of 30 people.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told LBC this morning that parents would face fines if they do not send their children back to school in September.

But John called in from Lewisham and gave James an inside view on why inviting all children back is going to be so difficult.

He said: "I'm a secondary school teacher and heard them saying that 30 children will be back in a classroom, which doesn't work for so many reasons.

"To start with, I've got a class of 33. So do those three children have to stay at home and not be fined as we don't have the capacity to fit them in?

"Also, we tell the children that on their way to school, they have to wear a facemask to get on to the train and you have to travel while social distancing.

A teacher told James O'Brien how difficult re-opening schools will be
A teacher told James O'Brien how difficult re-opening schools will be. Picture: PA / LBC

"Then you arrive at the school building, at which point you have to remove your facemask and sit no more than 50cm away from each other because that's how you fit 33 children inside a classroom that's built for 28.

"Then, when you leave the classroom, you must make sure that you stay 2m apart from people and put your facemask on. No-one's going to do that. Even I'm not going to do that and I'm a teacher."

Hear his fascinating call at the top of the page.

