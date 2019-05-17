The Call On Religious Homophobia That Left James O'Brien With "Actual Tingles"

James was discussing Israel Folau, the Australian rugby player who has been sacked over some homophobic posts on social media.

Reports in Australia suggest the player will pursue a Supreme Court case against rugby authorities, on the grounds of religious free speech.

Hannah called in to reveal she is bisexual, the mother of a three-year-old girl and had been a Christian for a year.

James asked why some religious people feel that her love life will consign her to eternal damnation, much like Folau had written, and Hannah had some fascinating views on it.

But it was when James asked one question at the end that things got special.

James O'Brien got emotional as he heard Hannah's response. Picture: LBC

He asked her: "If your daughter turns out to be straight, will you be a bit relieved, on the basis that her life would be a little bit easier?"

Hannah's brilliant response: "Her life would be a little bit easier if she was a boy. Her life would be a little bit easier if she was a certain colour.

"Her life would be a little bit easier, but she's my daughter and she is what she is.

"No matter what she becomes, she's my flesh and blood and that's all that matters. And that's all that should matter."

James paused and then said: "I just got actual tingles. That happens to me once every two years on the programme.

"Actual tingles, Hannah. Thank you. I will remember that forever."