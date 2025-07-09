'Caroline' outlines the flaw in UK courts as her husband awaits trial

'Caroline' outlines the flaw in UK courts as her husband awaits trial for seven years

By LBC

Caller 'Caroline' tells James O'Brien of the 'torture' she has faced due to court delays, as her husband awaits trial.

Caller 'Caroline' tells LBC's James O'Brien that she's been 'living in hell' as she reveals that her husband has been awaiting trial for seven years following accusations of sexual assault.

This comes as high-profile suspects in sex cases could soon be trialled without a jury present under radical plans to tackle the huge backlog in Britain's courts.

'Caroline' tells James that she 'needs closure', sharing that her husband had five court appearances before the prosecution admitted that they 'didn't have an opening statement ready'.