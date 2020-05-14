"The Government wasted 6 weeks instead of preparing for coronavirus," Sadiq Khan told James O'Brien

14 May 2020, 14:09 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 14:16

By Fiona Jones

Sadiq Khan told James O'Brien that the government wasted six weeks where they could have efficiently prepared for coronavirus and simply did not.

Sadiq Khan said the UK got the virus later in the global outbreak so "we could have seen what other countries were doing that was working and...wasn't working."

"We should've planned better and made decisions better and been ahead of the curve. Rather than responding to things that are happening, we should have been planning and doing stuff in advance."

On Sunday the Prime Minister advised face coverings should be worn in public in enclosed spaces if there is an inability to social distance, such as on public transport.

"James, I said exactly the same thing six weeks ago!" the London Mayor said.

"So we've had six weeks of people for, sometimes unavoidable reasons, coming in close proximity to somebody else in a shop or in public transport where they could be asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic and they've been passing on the virus inadvertently.

"Even if we could have reduced the chance of just a small percentage of the virus being passed on, that's a large number of people who wouldn't have caught the virus...and wouldn't have lost their lives."

Read more: Sadiq Khan reveals TfL will run out of cash today without government support

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

UK should adopt "hotspot lockdown" and ease restrictions in small towns

UK should adopt "hotspot lockdown" and ease restrictions in small towns

3 days ago

Al Murray: WWII can teach us how to cope with the pandemic

Al Murray: WWII can teach us how to cope with the pandemic

4 days ago

"Schools should not open until government shows evidence it is safe"

"Schools should not open until government shows evidence it is safe"

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

Manchester: Watchdog to investigate after man tasered in front of his son

Nadine Dorries accused of spreading 'fake news' after sharing 'doctored' video of Sir Keir Starmer

Coronavirus: EastEnders and Coronation Street filming to resume 'within weeks'
James O'Brien asked how Nadine Dorries can keep her job?

James O'Brien explains why Tory MPs are "spreading lies" about Keir Starmer