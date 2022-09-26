James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

After new government plan to attract more foreign workers James O'Brien explains the contradictory views of immigration within the Conservative party.

After the announcement of a new government plan to revise the UK's visa scheme, in an attempt to attract more foreign workers in the UK, James O'Brien acknowledged that there may be a side of the Tory party who would be against this plan.

He highlighted the contradictory views within parliament: "The one side you have the people who just tanked the pound and trashed our economy saying that we need more immigration and probably on this occasion having a point.

"And then on the other side you've got the ones who are probably right also, when they say 'We are the party of Brexit we are going to annoy all the racists that voted for Brexit and for us if we actually have to start increasing immigration.'."

He went on to describe what this paradox reflects for the UK: "This is a distillation of a country on it's knees...The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration."

Nodding towards anti-immigration MP's he went on to say: "Half of them know that they need the racists in order to sustain power and the other half know they need foreign workers to come here in order to have a wing and a prayer of the sort of economic growth that the country is in desperate need off."

"Heres the mad bit...if you're driving you better pull over," he went on, "they're both right".

James acknowledged that increasing immigration will "alienate" voters who under racial motives "propelled" Brexit.

He also appreciated that by restricting immigration "you will jeopardise any chance at all of the sort of economic growth that the country needs to see".

