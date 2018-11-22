The Remainers' Dilemma: Should They Back May's Brexit Deal?

This caller to James O'Brien perfectly summed up the dilemma facing Remainers on whether to back Theresa May's Brexit deal - should you vote for it to avoid the disaster of a no-deal Brexit.

Ruth said she was completely against the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement until a friend told her that she needed medicine from the EU and ensuring we don't have a no-deal scenario should be the top priority.

Ruth told James: "Last week, my Remainer friend turned to me and said 'if this goes to a no-deal by default, I need my medicine and I could die'.

"So does opposing Theresa May's deal make me as reckless as the hard Brexiters?

"I'm torn, absolutely torn. I want a People's Vote and I want to remain."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James agreed, summing up his position as: "What's better for the country? To remove the ability of no-deal or to hang in there for the arrangements we currently have, which everyone agrees - including both Johnson brothers - are superior than we'd have under the terms of this deal?

"In terms of not cutting off both our legs, this deal is good. I would rather have one leg."