The Remarkable Call On Eating Meat That James O'Brien Will NEVER Forget

30 April 2019, 13:55 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 14:01

James O'Brien said he would never forget this call from a listener who told a harrowing tale from his war-time youth.

A primary school in Leeds will be raising pigs on it's farm and slaughtering them in order to teach pupils about the food chain.

The headteacher has defended the plans, after a petition critical of the project said it would teach children to kill and exploit animals.

When LBC presenter James O'Brien was discussing this topic, Ian called to explain how in his youth he was allowed to look after two piglets who he named Jack and Jill.

He said: "If you going to do anything nasty to an animal - don't name it.

The pigs grew larger, and eventually the day arrived when they would be slaughtered, Ian said.

"Killing a pig is one of the most awful things you will ever see.

"I've never seen so much blood in my life.

"Uncle John, who killed it, he then cut something out of its throat which he called a squeaker which is something to do with the voice box and chased me around the kitchen with it squeaking it with blood all over his hands.

"Honestly James, I'm 79 now and I still think of that."

However, Ian explained this experience did not change his lifestyle in regards to eating meat.

Watch the full clip on the player above.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Calls Out World Leaders Over Reactions To Sri Lanka And Christchurch Attacks

8 days ago

Lyra McKee was killed in Northern Ireland

Former NI Secretary's Emotional Plea For Same Sex Marriage In Memory Of Lyra McKee

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty sympathised with the caller's plight

Tearful LBC Caller Fears Climate Protesters Will RUIN His Marriage Proposal

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner Takes Your Calls - Watch It Here

James Faulkner: Cricketer says he is not gay after social media 'misunderstanding'
Where do seagulls go in the winter?

Where Do Seagulls Go In The Winter?

The number 7 with a line drawn through it

Why Is Seven Sometimes Drawn With A Line Through It?

How does a Thameslink train know carriages are full?

How Does A Train Know How Full Carriages Are?

Why is the bill in a restaurant called the bill?

Why Is The Bill In A Restaurant Called The Bill?