The Remarkable Call On Eating Meat That James O'Brien Will NEVER Forget

James O'Brien said he would never forget this call from a listener who told a harrowing tale from his war-time youth.

A primary school in Leeds will be raising pigs on it's farm and slaughtering them in order to teach pupils about the food chain.

The headteacher has defended the plans, after a petition critical of the project said it would teach children to kill and exploit animals.

When LBC presenter James O'Brien was discussing this topic, Ian called to explain how in his youth he was allowed to look after two piglets who he named Jack and Jill.

He said: "If you going to do anything nasty to an animal - don't name it.

The pigs grew larger, and eventually the day arrived when they would be slaughtered, Ian said.

"Killing a pig is one of the most awful things you will ever see.

"I've never seen so much blood in my life.

"Uncle John, who killed it, he then cut something out of its throat which he called a squeaker which is something to do with the voice box and chased me around the kitchen with it squeaking it with blood all over his hands.

"Honestly James, I'm 79 now and I still think of that."

However, Ian explained this experience did not change his lifestyle in regards to eating meat.

