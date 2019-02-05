James O'Brien: We're Heading Towards No-Deal Because May Only Cares What Papers Think

5 February 2019, 15:31 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 16:46

James O'Brien reveals why he thinks politicians have allowed Britain to fall towards a no-deal Brexit and how the people who cheered it the loudest will suffer the most.

Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in an effort to secure new compromises on the backstop.

It comes a week after a series of amendments to her Brexit deal were voted on in the House of Commons, with some calling for Brexit to be delayed if no-deal could be agreed rejected.

Speaking on his LBC show, James O'Brien pinpointed why 'ostensibly decent politicians' haven't been able to steer away from no-deal because "they're more concerned about how it's going to get written up in tomorrow's Telegraph, tomorrow's Sun, tomorrow's Daily Mail than they are in its relationship with reality."

James O'Brien
James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

"It's not reality that's reflected on pages talking about crushing the saboteurs and enemies of the people.

"Still, after two and a half years, they're more interested in how it will get reported in the right-wing newspapers than they are in how it reflects reality.

"And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how it happened."

