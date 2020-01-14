This caller went full James O'Brien... on James O'Brien

This is the moment a caller phoned into James O'Brien to talk about taking pictures of your meal... and went full James O'Brien on him.

Heston Blumenthal has criticised diners who take photos of their food for Instagram instead of simply enjoying it.

James agreed with the experimental chef, causing Jonathan to call in from Leeds - and that's when things got very entertaining.

Jonathan explained to James that people have the right to enjoy the look of a meal before tucking in and talked about how a Heston meal is all about an experience that hits on all your senses.

He said: "Capturing a picture and sharing it retrospectively, there's nothing wrong with that.

James O'Brien's conversation about Heston Blumental was very entertaining. Picture: PA / LBC

"If Heston has so much of an issue being photographed, why celebrate his career so much on TV, celebrate thing visual impact of your cuisine in a televisual format. Why not just ignore that and say he's got a restaurant and that's the only way people can see and enjoy his food.

"The beauty of his food is that it's a spectacle on every level."

After a short row, James admitted with a smile on his face: "I'm not enjoying this conversation. You sound sensible, evidence-based and very persuasive."

