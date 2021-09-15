'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

By Tim Dodd

This single parent who is on Universal Credit tells James O'Brien the government's cutting it is "levelling down" and "waging a war on people like" her.

It comes as Labour will challenge Conservative MPs "to do the right thing" and back a vote calling for the Government to scrap its plans to cut Universal Credit.

Ministers have come under sustained pressure to reverse its decision to end the £20 uplift introduced to support families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Eco mob brings chaos to M25 as cars crash and drivers tell LBC 'we’ll lose our jobs'

Hannah in Eltham, who is on Universal Credit, said: "I have never been in this position before, but partly due to mental health issues and giving up my corporate job, I found myself in this position.

"I get about £700 a month. I'm a single parent as well, and that's supposed to cover everything really.

"I think the Tories are just waging a war on people like me."

READ MORE: Furious cafe owner refuses to take cash from whip round organised by M25 eco protesters

James replied: "From where I am, it's a calculation, a gamble, that there aren't enough people in your position or enough people in my patronising middle class position of thinking how you're treated is appalling - there aren't enough of us combined to make a meaningful political difference."

"I'm very much middle class. I've got a mixture of private school and grammar education. Never thought I'd end up in this position," said the caller.

"You think about levelling up, this is levelling down."

Read more: Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Gavin Williamson 'gives leaving speech' as PM wields axe