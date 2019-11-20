James O'Brien gets three "mad" calls in a row on Prince Andrew

20 November 2019, 15:33

James O'Brien didn't think the callers could get any madder while he was discussing Prince Andrew, but the next two calls got even worse.

The LBC presenter was talking about the answers of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on the state of the monarchy during yesterday's election debate.

The Labour leader said it "needed some work", while the Prime Minister believes it was "beyond reproach".

As James was discussing that in respect of Prince Andrew, Muffy called in from Fulham and she was upset with James referring to the prince as Andrew Windsor.

She said: "I'd like to bring up the way you are now referring to Andrew Windsor. That is absolutely incorrect.

"Whatever you think about him, his correct title is His Royal Highness Prince Andrew."

James asked: "Can I say: His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the paedophile's friend."

And Muffy then asked him: "How many friends have you got that may have done silly things or bad things."

James answered very emphatically: "None that have been jailed for it."

James O'Brien heard some remarkable calls on Prince Andrew
James O'Brien heard some remarkable calls on Prince Andrew. Picture: PA / LBC

But if that call wasn't comedic enough, Alex in Kingston made it even worse by saying the press attack on Prince Andrew is a witch-hunt based upon anti-Semitism.

And Amanda followed with possibly the maddest call of them all.

It was a vintage five minutes of speech radio - watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

We are at risk of making the same mistakes as the past, Maajid says

Maajid Nawaz explains how anti-semitism 'unites facists on all sides'

2 days ago

Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats

Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats

11 days ago

Former adviser reveals why May refused to debate Corbyn but Johnson will

Former adviser reveals why May refused to debate Corbyn but Johnson will

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Iain Dale in the LBC studio

Cross Question: Iain Dale's panel show - Watch from 8om

Patricia Devlin: Grandmother goes on hunger strike over climate change
Sam Gyimah takes your calls

LBC's Election Call: Lib Dem Sam Gyimah with Eddie Mair - Watch from 6pm

Stormzy 'cried for an hour' after Glastonbury headline set