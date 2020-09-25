James O'Brien: I want to thank you, not just the officers but the families and loved ones

25 September 2020, 10:34

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is James O'Brien's heartfelt tribute to police officers, their families and loved ones after a police officer was shot and killed in Croydon.

The tribute comes after a police officer died after being shot in a police station by a man who was being detained.

The Metropolitan Police said the officer died in hospital after being shot by the man at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours of Friday.

James said: "Every police family in the land faces every shift that this could happen to their loved one."

He told his LBC listeners maybe this was where "all conversations about the police should begin, with the knowledge that they know this could happen every single time they go to work."

"I really just want to say thank you. To you, not just the police officers but the wives, and the husbands, the children and the parents, the brothers the sisters, it's a burden that you live with that the rest of us never really acknowledge on days like today."

James said it was something he thought we should all note. While most people are looking at the news of what has happened and feeling shocked, there are people out there who are feeling fear, because it could be their loved one.

"I just want to say thank you, for everything that you do. Not just the police officers but the families that live with the knowledge that this is a permanent and constant risk."

The incident has been referred to Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog which will lead an independent investigation. The Met continues to investigate the officer's murder.

The officer's family are being told.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The caller's tale left James O'Brien with his head in his hands

Caller's tale of Covid conspiracy theory left James with his head in his hands
James O'Brien gave his instant response to the Chancellor's speech

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's 'winter economy plan'
Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works

Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works
James O'Brien's instant review of PMQs

James O'Brien's instant reaction to "surreal" moment in PMQs

Bartender fears coronavirus pub curfew could kill industry

Bartender fears coronavirus pub curfew could kill industry

James explained the motivation behind the 10pm curfew

James O'Brien explains what the 10pm pub curfew is designed to do

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Local economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests

Local economies can be revived post-Covid throughLocal economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests

4 days ago

Caller's emotional plea for public to continue obeying Covid-19 guidelines

Caller's emotional plea for public to continue obeying Covid-19 guidelines

5 days ago

"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme," says LBC's Matthew Thompson

"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme"

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cardiff will face local lockdown from Sunday

Cardiff and Swansea to face local lockdown from Sunday

Leeds is facing local lockdown curbs

Leeds set to 'face local lockdown from midnight', council says
Police vehicles park outside a building after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo

Four wounded in Paris knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices
London has been put on the national coronavirus 'watch list'

London added to national COVID-19 watchlist

Covid marshals were out in force

'City inspectors' pictured peering into London venues as 10pm curfew comes into effect
The UK's national debt has risen by nearly £250bn in a year

UK national debt hits record £2.024 trillion

Harry and Meghan went on their tour of Africa last year

Harry and Meghan's ten-day Africa tour cost taxpayer £246,000
Cardiff could be the latest place to be placed under local lockdown

Cardiff 'could be placed under local lockdown'

Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"

Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"
Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby next year

Princess Eugenie expecting first child, Buckingham Palace announces