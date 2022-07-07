'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

7 July 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 14:32

By Tim Dodd

This was James O'Brien's powerful reaction to the news that Boris Johnson will resign today following days of resignations in his party.

Boris Johnson is to resign later today, after facing another wave of ministerial resignations, with seven MPs quitting government before 8.30am this morning. 

The departing Prime Minister finally admitted defeat in his battle to keep the warring Tory party behind him.

James O'Brien began his show by saying: "This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang, but with a whimper. Boris Johnson's stranglehold on British politics is over.

"An administration built entirely upon lies and the bogus charisma of one of the most fraudulent individuals ever to inhabit public life in Britain, has come to an inevitable and inglorious end. Even sooner perhaps, than some of us expected or predicted but no less spectacular than would have always been the case."

Read more: Full list of Tory MPs who have quit Boris Johnson's govt

Reflected on the growing Tory resignations, he said: "I think in retrospect we were far too kind to them... The idea that these men and now women have suddenly discovered a taste for decency, a respect for democracy, a reverence for integrity, is absolutely outrageous.

"To have sat there silently while this man rode roughshod over all our most valued conventions, traditions, standards, while he once again thought it was churlish of us to expect him to abide by the network of obligation that binds us all, is actually breathtaking in its audacity.

"How bloody dare they! How dare they talk today about the importance of honesty, the relevance of integrity, the necessity of decency."

Brandon Lewis was the first to go today. He quit his Cabinet post as Northern Ireland Secretary, telling the Prime Minister the Government requires "honesty, integrity and mutual respect" and it is "now past the point of no return".

His departure was soon followed by a string of other ministers as the number of MPs quitting government and party posts since Tuesday evening topped 50. 

Then, newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi called for the PM to go, telling him: "You must do the right thing and go now."

