US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

By LBC

US Caller Terry, offers advice to James O'Brien on how European leaders should react to Donald Trump.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Instead of 'sycophantic' behaviour, he thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is to 'ignore him'.