"I Used To Dislike James O'Brien, I Now Realise He Was Right About Everything"

12 September 2019, 10:18

This Leave voter told James O'Brien he used to shout at the radio when he was on - but now realises James has been right about everything.

Dominic in Battersea said he used to be a Brexiter, but now admits he's not so sure, thanks to James's LBC shows.

Speaking to James, he said: "For the last couple of years, while you've been talking about the Brexit situation, I always felt that you were very biased.

"In the last week, I'm now having serious doubts. The fact that the constitution is being played with and they can't even get that right."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James asked him a simple question: "When you were shouting at the radio, what have I been wrong about?"

Dominic paused for a while and then admitted: "Nothing. You've not missed a point. You have nailed it.

"My original reason for leaving the European Union was very simple. In a past life, before I was doing what I'm doing now, I was privy to unchecked migration and the devastating effect it had had on people. That was my driving force.

"The previous governments - both Conservative and Labour - could have done so much more. They failed. And I actually feel failed as a person living here in my own country.

"Now I'm wondering, should we have another referendum. And I don't know."

It's a fascinating call. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

4 days ago

Dame Margaret Beckett Attacks MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

Dame Margaret Beckett Slams MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

5 days ago

British Business Owner: Government Advised Us To Move Company To The EU

British Business Owner: Government Advised Us To Move Company To The EU

38 mins ago

LBC Latest

'Neither honest nor open': Govt under fire over no-deal Brexit impact

France fears Facebook's digital currency will bring 'considerable disruption'
The Nigel Farage Show 12 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show 12 September 2019

Shelagh's listeners loved her call

"This Caller Speaks For Me": Listeners Hailed This Passionate Anti-Brexit Call