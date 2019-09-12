"I Used To Dislike James O'Brien, I Now Realise He Was Right About Everything"

This Leave voter told James O'Brien he used to shout at the radio when he was on - but now realises James has been right about everything.

Dominic in Battersea said he used to be a Brexiter, but now admits he's not so sure, thanks to James's LBC shows.

Speaking to James, he said: "For the last couple of years, while you've been talking about the Brexit situation, I always felt that you were very biased.

"In the last week, I'm now having serious doubts. The fact that the constitution is being played with and they can't even get that right."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James asked him a simple question: "When you were shouting at the radio, what have I been wrong about?"

Dominic paused for a while and then admitted: "Nothing. You've not missed a point. You have nailed it.

"My original reason for leaving the European Union was very simple. In a past life, before I was doing what I'm doing now, I was privy to unchecked migration and the devastating effect it had had on people. That was my driving force.

"The previous governments - both Conservative and Labour - could have done so much more. They failed. And I actually feel failed as a person living here in my own country.

"Now I'm wondering, should we have another referendum. And I don't know."

It's a fascinating call. Watch it in full at the top of the page.