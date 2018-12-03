James O'Brien Lost For Words After Caller Thanks Him For Helping Him Through Widowhood

3 December 2018, 14:54 | Updated: 3 December 2018, 15:08

James O'Brien was left lost for words when a caller described how his radio show and walking his dog helped him through widowhood.

Steve told James that he became a vegetarian as a result of one of his programmes, after hearing a Sikh caller say "if it's running away from you, it really wants to live".

"The little beautiful border collie that shares my house with me is not a pet and I do not own her," he told James.

"She is without doubt a companion to me."

James O'Brien
James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

Steve's call took a very personal turn when he thanked James for helping him overcome his wife's death.

"I walked the dogs every day for two or three hours, and I used to think much too much," Steve said.

"So I put some headphones on, listening to you, and it took my mind of things.

"Thank you."

