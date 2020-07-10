Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford reveals he hasn't spoken to Boris Johnson since May

10 July 2020, 11:12 | Updated: 10 July 2020, 11:20

The First Minister of Wales has told LBC he hasn't spoken with Boris Johnson since 28th May.

Mark Drakeford revealed he has had no conversations with the Prime Minister for six weeks, despite the country negotiating its way out of lockdown.

He said: "I haven't actually had any contact with Downing Street or the Prime Minister in the three weeks since I last spoke to you.

"We did have a meeting on Monday with Michael Gove in the Cabinet Office, that was very useful. I've spoken to the First Ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland during this week.

"We've had contact through the Cabinet Office with the British government. When it happens, it's helpful.

"Downing Street itself, no I've not had a discussion or a meeting with the Prime Minister since 28th May."

Mark Drakeford told James O'Brien that he hasn't spoken to Boris Johnson for six weeks
Mark Drakeford told James O'Brien that he hasn't spoken to Boris Johnson for six weeks. Picture: LBC

LBC's listeners were shocked by the fact they haven't spoken.

Watch the interview at the top of the page.

