Wealth tax: James O’Brien vs LBC caller ‘who comes from nothing’

8 July 2025, 11:46

Wealth tax: James O'Brien vs LBC caller 'who comes from nothing'

LBC

By LBC

"Psychologically, we’re clearly very, very different."

James O'Brien asks: 'how have we been persuaded that a wealth tax is not a good thing?'.

Caller Benjamin attempts to answer that question, defending criticism of the idea, but James remains unconvinced.

It comes after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander refused to rule out a wealth tax during an interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC.

