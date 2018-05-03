Whistleblowing Funeral Director Reveals Why Funerals Are So Expensive

3 May 2018, 16:59

A funeral director admitted he was risking the anger of the industry by revealing exactly why funerals cost so much.

The Co-op is launching a no-frills funeral service to try to offer grievers a more reasonable option for saying goodbye to loved ones for around £1,000.

A standard funeral costs between £2,500 and £3,000, but prices can rise significantly because of expensive coffins, flowers or catering.

Mark in Portsmouth, a former funeral director, called James O'Brien to reveal exactly how the funeral business works.

James O'Brien got a call from a funeral whistleblower
James O'Brien got a call from a funeral whistleblower. Picture: LBC / Getty

With brutal honesty, he even admitted his colleagues in the industry "would hate me for doing this".

Watch the video at the top to see his account of why funerals are so expensive.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz takes on caller who wants to bring back death penalty.

Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Wants To Bring Back Death Penalty

5 days ago

John Woodcock tells Matt Frei why he's undecided over Amber Rudd resignation

This Labour MP Tells Matt Frei Why He's Undecided On Amber Rudd Resignation

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty in LBC studio

Former Head Of Ofsted On The Negative Impact Of Absent Fathers

5 hours ago