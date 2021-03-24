'Why can't you feel sorry for Freddie the seal and for the dog owner?'

By EJ Ward

'Why can't you feel sorry for the seal and for the dog owner?' James O'Brien reacts to the story of a seal being put down after a dog attack on the banks of the Thames.

After a seal, nicknamed Freddie Mercury, was put down following an attack by a dog on the banks of the River Thames, James O'Brien pondered the issue.

Freddie was regularly spotted sunbathing by the water in Barnes, west London.

He was rescued by passers-by including a vet, but was euthanised after scans showed a fractured flipper.

James told his LBC audience the story of the seal has "divided opinion at work" after it was revealed the owner of the dog would not face prosecution.

Questioning if the dog had been owned by a "shaven-headed chap in a football shirt," James said he thought there may have been a different reaction.

James told his LBC audience he felt sorry for the owner of the dog.

Revealing he is a new dog owner, James said everybody in that area of London let their dogs off the leads.

After asking if it was not just a "very tragic accident?" James asked a question on the lips of many.

"Why can't you feel sorry for the seal and for the dog owner?"